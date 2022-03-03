OPSB approves Union Co. solar energy project

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by AEUG Union Solar, LLC to construct a solar-powered electric generating facility in Union County Feb. 17. The 325 megawatt Union Solar facility will occupy 2,013 acres within a 3,355-acre project area in Washington and York townships.

The facility will consist of large arrays of photovoltaic modules, commonly referred to as solar panels, as well as associated facilities including access roads, an operations and maintenance facility, electric collection lines, a substation and transmission line and weather stations.

In separate business, the board approved the transfer of 19 parcels between the Northwest Ohio Wind project and the Grover Hill Wind project, both in Paulding County.

The board also approved amendments to Big Plain Solar, LLC for its Madison Solar Farm in Madison County, to Dayton Power and Light d/b/a AES Ohio for its West Milton-Eldean 138 kilovolt Transmission Line Project in Miami County, and to Ohio Power Company for its Marion Road-Mound Street 138 kilovolt Transmission Line Project in Franklin County.

Additional information about the board’s decisions is available at opsb.ohio.gov. A recorded webcast of the meeting is available at youtube.com/user/pucohio.