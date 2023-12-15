Geauga SWCD to host program on bats Jan. 25

CHARDON, Ohio — The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District will host “Bats Incredible! Creating a Bat Friendly Backyard” Jan. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Adam Hall in Auburn Township, 11455 E. Washington St. in Chagrin Falls.

This program will provide an opportunity to learn all about the ways bats are beneficial as well as how to make bat habitats in the backyard. This family-friendly program will cover bat biology, natural history, bat myths and threats and gardening for bats.

Special guests include Ohio’s bat professionals Marne Titchenell, extension wildlife program specialist with Ohio State University, and Jamey Emmert, communication specialist with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Ohio Division of Wildlife.

This program is free but reservations are required: fs12.formsite.com/GeaugaSWCD/BatsIncredible/index. For more information, contact Gail Prunty at gprunty@geauga.oh.gov or 440-834-1122.