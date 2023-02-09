OPSB schedules hearing for proposed solar energy facility

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding Oak Run Solar Project, LLC’s proposal to construct an 800-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility, a 300 MW battery energy storage system, and a 3.5-mile-long electric transmission line in Monroe, Somerford and Deercreek townships in Madison County.

The hearing is scheduled for April 11 at 5 p.m. at Jonathan Alder High School, 9200 US-42 in Plain City, Ohio.

The purpose of the local public hearing is to allow individuals to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facilities. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the OPSB.

Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register. If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing.

The evidentiary hearing is scheduled for May 15 at 10 a.m. at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, 180 E. Broad St., 11th floor. During the evidentiary hearing, the applicant, OPSB staff, and intervening parties will provide expert testimony and evidence regarding the facilities.

The proposed Oak Run Solar Project would consist of solar panel arrays and associated facilities occupying approximately 4,400 acres across a 6,050-acre project area. In addition to the solar panel arrays, battery energy storage system, and electric transmission line, the project would include electrical collection lines, inverters, access roads, perimeter fencing and two substations.

Additional information regarding the proposed solar facility is available on the OPSB website at OPSB.ohio.gov in case numbers 22-0549-EL-BGN (solar and battery facilities) and 22-0550-EL-BTX (transmission line).