OPSB schedules hearing for proposed solar transmission line in Hancock County

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding South Branch Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct a 2.4-mile, 138-kilovolt transmission line to connect the proposed South Branch Solar project generation facility to an existing Fostoria Central Substation in Washington Township, Hancock County.

The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31, at 6 p.m.City of Findlay Municipal Building, Police Department, 318 Dorney Plaza, Findlay, Ohio 45840

Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register. If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing.

The evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Feb.14 at 10 a.m., at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, 180 E. Broad St., 11th floor, Columbus, Ohio 43215. During the evidentiary hearing, the applicant, OPSB staff and intervening parties will provide expert testimony and evidence regarding the proposed transmission line. Additional information regarding the proposed transmission line is available online at www.OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 23-0373-EL-BTX.