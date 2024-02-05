Ohio Brownfields Conference set for May 7

COLUMBUS — Registration is now open for the 2024 Ohio Brownfields Conference, which will be held May 7 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Conference Center at OCLC in Dublin.

The full conference schedule, including panels and training opportunities, will be announced shortly. Early bird registration is $150 and is open now through mid-March. General registration will be $175. Interested parties can register at eventbrite.com/e/2024-ohio-brownfields-conference-registration-719944813317.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the 2024 Ohio Brownfields Conference. Each level of sponsorship includes a specified number of free registrations. Sponsors can contact Aaron Clapper at aclapper@greaterohio.org to ensure the access code for registration is available.

To learn more about the conference, visit ohiobrownfields.com/2024conference-information.