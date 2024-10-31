Organic Farming Conference set for Nov. 7-8

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The Organic Farming Conference will be held Nov. 7-8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mt. Hope Event Center, 8076 OH-241, Millersburg.

This event provides a chance to learn new things and about the many tools for organic farming. Presenters include Troy Hinke and Ben Ice, Jim Gardiner, Thomas Heckman and Vernon “Shorty” Hochstetler and Jeff Frank. Topics include healthy soils, dairy and beef cattle, applying business sense for profitability, farm diversification, backyard orchards and more. There will also be presentations tailored for women of all ages who wish to learn more about sustainable living.

Registration for the two-day event is $25 per person per day or $40 per person for both days.

A full-course organic meal, plus snacks are included with registration.

They are still accepting vendors as well. Call 234-286-1436 for information or visit www.organicfarmingconf.com.

You can also write to: OFC – 5119 TR 613, Fredericksburg, OH 44627 for information.