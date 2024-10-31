NORTH JACKSON, Ohio — William Lehotsky, 85, went home to be with his Lord, Oct. 21 in his home while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Jan. 28, 1939, at his home in North Jackson, the son of John and Mary Klimek Lehotsky.

A proud 1957 graduate of Jackson Milton High School, he went on to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves, reflecting his commitment to both his country and community.

He dedicated a significant part of his career to General Motors, where he worked as an inspector until his retirement in 1999. His work ethic was complemented by his love for the family farm, where he found joy in the simple pleasures of life, particularly cutting grass and riding his tractor. He held a deep appreciation for his roots, entwined in manual labor and dedication to agriculture. He embodied a zest for life, highlighted by his fondness for his 1960 Black Chevy, which he loved to drive.

He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior when he was young and actively participated in his church, singing in the choir and uplifting his community through his involvement. He spent his life loving and serving God, trying to spread the good news of Jesus to others. He loved to help people when they needed a hand.

He is survived by his beloved wife, the former Helen Pruitt, whom he married May 11, 1962; his daughters, Connie (Michael) Jones of Deerfield and Cindy (Tom) Blessing of Canfield, and his son, Chuck (Jen) Lehotsky of Canfield. He was also a proud grandfather to two grandchildren, Alexis Blessing of Canfield and Cassidy Blessing of Pittsburgh. William is further survived by his sister, Ruth Lehotsky of Poland, his brother James (Sandy) Lehotsky of Dublin and sister-in-law Virginia Lehotsky.

William was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Elmer (Ruthieda) Lehotsky and Richard Lehotsky, as well as his sister, Dorothy (Paul) Popa.

Visitation for friends and family was held Oct. 24 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Jackson-Milton Chapel and again on Oct. 25 at the Boardman Baptist Church, followed by a funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Boardman Baptist Church. Visit higgins-reardon.com to send condolences.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to his beloved caretaker and friend Velvet Madole who helped him to enjoy his last months on earth.