OSU Field Day set for July 31

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University Extension Water Quality Team will host its second annual field day focused on agricultural conservation practices July 31 at Duling Family Farms, 13079 Road 10L in Ottawa, Ohio.

Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. on the day of the event, with the program running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Cover Crop ‘Til You Drop!” The day will be focused on all things cover crops, including economics, research results, programs available for funding, as well as how this practice impacts soil health and water quality.

This event is free to attend, but registration is required to ensure there are enough meals. Visit go.osu.edu/24WQTeamFieldDay to register.

This event’s keynote speaker will be Manbir Rakkar, assistant professor and Soil Fertility and Nutrient Management State Specialist at Ohio State University.

Rakkar completed her doctorate in agronomy with a specialization in soil and water sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln

In addition to the speaker lineup, there will be a number of displays during the event, including a cover crop root viewer, rainfall simulator demonstration, cover crop seeding equipment, roller-crimper, drainage water management structure and a wetland walk following the close of the field day.