Ohio teacher receives Presidential Award for environmental teaching

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in partnership with the White House Council on Environmental Quality, announced the 2024 recipients of the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators and the President’s Environmental Youth Award.

In Ohio, Shari Insley from Pine Intermediate School in North Olmstead was awarded the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators. With over 18 years of teaching experience, Insley, a fifth-grade environmental science teacher, prioritizes dynamic and engaging learning environments for her students.

Through a blend of outdoor activities, research endeavors and collaborations with local experts, Insley’s students actively participate in hands-on learning experiences.

In collaboration with her fellow educators, Insley created the North Olmsted Middle School Water Guardians Project. Under this project, students use scientific equipment for research and water sample testing to gain practical insights into environmental science and conservation.

During these outdoor studies, students collaborate with field experts, professionals and educators who encourage them to ask questions and nurture their innate curiosity.

In addition to this project, Insley also hosts a field trip to the Ohio State University’s Stone Laboratory. The laboratory, in the western basin of Lake Erie, is where Stone Lab scientists share their expertise with students and discuss topics relevant to the Lake Erie ecosystem.

The PIAEE award was established by the 1990 National Environmental Education Act and seeks to recognize, support and bring public attention to the outstanding environmental projects performed by teachers who go beyond textbook instruction to incorporate methods and materials that utilize creative experiences and enrich student learning in K-12 education. The CEQ, in partnership with the EPA, administers this award.

