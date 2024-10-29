Over 100 cattle sold at 58th Ohio Feeder Calf Roundup

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A total of 115 head of steers and heifers were sold Sept. 29 at the 58th Ohio Feeder Calf Roundup at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds in Zanesville.

Steers. The grand champion, a 638-pound market steer, exhibited by Tyler Carpenter of Portersville, Ohio, sold for $7,000. The reserve champion market steer, weighing 504 pounds, was an entry from Jason Goff of Goff Genetics in Zanesville, Ohio, and sold for $5,600. The average sale price for 74 steers was $2,241.

Heifers. Ty Hamilton of Hillsboro, Ohio exhibited the grand champion heifer, which sold for $5,200. The reserve champion heifer, exhibited by Gary Conrad of Conrad Stock Farm in Cumberland, Ohio was sold for $3,500. The average sale price for 41 heifers was $2,135.

Buyers were registered from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, Kentucky and New Jersey.

59th Ohio Feeder Calf Roundup. The 59th Ohio Feeder Calf Roundup will be held on Sept. 27 and 28, 2025, at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds. An incentive is being offered to all state grand champion and county grand champion steers and heifers.

For more information, contact Margie Brown via email at OFCRC99@gmail.com or Janet Roberts via email at hrfarmsjj@windstream.net.