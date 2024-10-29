Civil War Round Table set for Nov. 9

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — The James A. Garfield Civil War Round Table will host its 11th annual “Garfield Symposium: Telling the Story of the Civil War” on Nov. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Cuyahoga County Public Library Brecksville Branch, 9089 Brecksville Road, Brecksville, Ohio.

The event will feature a continental breakfast and presentations on Private Philip Shadrach and the Medal of Honor; Training: Advocating for History, Historical Sites and Preservation; Save the Flags: State Programs to Save Civil War Battle Flag and more.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public. Registration is required. To register, visit www.JamesAGarfieldCWRT.org. Interested parties can also participate via Zoom.

The James A. Garfield Civil War Round Table was founded in 2015 and is the regional Civil War Round Table for southern and eastern Cuyahoga County and Northern Summit County, Ohio. For more information, visit www.jamesagarfieldcwrt.org.