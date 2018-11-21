Pa. offering grants, rebates on cleaner buses, trucks

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is announcing new grants and rebates for trucks and buses through the Driving PA Forward initiative.

The state is making $6.4 million in competitive grants and $12 million in rebates available for trucks and buses with diesel engines to be replaced or repowered with cleaner-burning alternatives.

Grants are available for Class 8 vehicles like tractor trailers and transit buses to be either replaced or repowered. Rebates are available for Class 4-7 trucks, school buses, and other vehicles.

The new vehicle or engine may be powered by natural gas, clean diesel, full electric, or other alternative fuels.

Eligible applicants include school districts, municipal authorities, political subdivisions, nonprofit entities, corporations, air quality or transportation organizations, and others.

Funds for the grants and rebates are from the $118 million settlement with Volkswagen, relating to emissions cheating.

Learn more

DEP will hold webinars for interested applicants for the rebates Dec. 3, at 10:30 a.m. and the grants on Dec. 4, at 10:30 a.m. Registration details can be found at www.dep.pa.gov/DrivingPAForward.

Full details for the grants and rebates, including eligibility requirements, can also be found at that website.