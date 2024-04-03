Partnerships will expand conservation on grazing lands

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing up to $22 million in partnerships that expand access to conservation technical assistance for livestock producers and increase the use of conservation practices on grazing lands. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is accepting proposals through its Grazing Lands Conservation Initiative until May 26.

Project proposals for GLCI Cooperative Agreements will identify and address barriers to accessing grazing assistance for producers. These partnerships should include outreach and support for underserved producers.

Projects must address local natural resource concerns; climate-smart agriculture and forestry practices and principles; encourage existing and new partnerships through emphasizing equity in the resource needs of underserved communities; identify and implement strategies to quantify, monitor, report on and verify conservation benefits associated with grazing management systems and utilize Indigenous Traditional Ecological Knowledge where applicable.

Through GLCI, NRCS will use partnerships to increase technical assistance for farmers and ranchers engaged in grazing activities. GLCI aims to expand and establish new peer-to-peer networks for grazers and direct financial support for mentors working with new, beginning or transitioning grazers.

For more information on eligibility and to apply, visit the funding opportunity on grants.gov.