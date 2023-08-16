Penn State offers solar law symposium

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The third annual Penn State Solar Law Symposium for attorneys and energy professionals will be held virtually on Aug. 23, from noon to 4:30 p.m.

The event, co-sponsored by Penn State Extension, Penn State’s Center for Energy Law and Policy and the Penn State Center for Agricultural and Shale Law, is designed for those with beginning and intermediate levels of solar law knowledge. The program will continue building on the information from previous years’ symposiums.

This year’s webinar topics will include a large-scale solar overview; solar development from the perspectives of the landowner, developer and the municipality; Public Utility Commission considerations and Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland interconnection considerations.

Four hours of substantive Pennsylvania Continuing Legal Education credits are available to attendees. Registration is required and must be completed by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 22. Registrants will also receive access to the webinar recording. You can register at www.bit.ly/solarlaw2023. Any questions about this webinar can be directed to Joseph C. Conklin, Ed.D., at juc50@psu.edu.