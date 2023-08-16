DeWine launches ReadOhio initiative

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new statewide effort to encourage improved literacy skills for all ages, including the implementation of a curriculum aligned with the science of reading in K-12 school.

The ReadOhio initiative, announced Aug. 10, will use research that has been conducted for decades by scientists and literacy experts that shows there is an actual science behind learning to read and that certain skills need to be taught, including phonics.

“With 40% of Ohio third graders not proficient in reading, we need to seriously look at how we are teaching reading in the state because reading is fundamental to future success,” DeWine said, in a statement.

DeWine also announced a toolkit for school leaders whose schools are not already using a curriculum aligned with this method, at http://Education.Ohio.Gov/ReadOhio that will help educators prepare for the transition to the science of reading instruction.

“Read it Again!” a free digital resource for early childhood educators developed by the Crane Center for Early Childhood Research and Policy at Ohio State University to help build language skills in infants, toddlers and pre-K students. An online resource, available this fall, gives parents and caregivers tips to help our youngest children grow their literacy skills. A continued focus on expanding the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Ohio, which provides one free book a month for any child in Ohio from birth to age 5. Currently, more than 58% of eligible Ohio kids are participating in the program.

DeWine signed an executive order in March to renew our state’s focus on building literacy skills, including a program to recognize schools that are demonstrating a strong implementation of best practices aligned to the science of reading and where students are making significant progress in reading. To stay up-to-date on the ReadOhio initiative visit http://read.ohio.gov.