Penn State quarter horse sale: A tradition of excellence

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The 16th annual Penn State Equine Science Showcase and Quarter Horse Sale will take place April 28 at the Snider Agricultural Arena, University Park.

The sale is more than just a horse auction — it is a full day of events that show off the equine science program at Penn State.

The day includes demonstrations of the horses under saddle, a free lunch, information about the ongoing equine research, and a silent auction to benefit the Ward Studebaker Horse Farm Endowment.

All of the equestrian clubs will be represented, and there will be booths from some of the sale’s sponsors.

Tours of the farm are also offered, allowing potential buyers to see where the horses were raised and meet the other horses at the farm.

Last year, there were 83 bidders and about 400 people in attendance.

Doors will open at the Snider Agricultural Arena at 8:30 a.m. with a demonstration of the horses starting at 10 a.m. The auction will begin promptly at 2 p.m.

For more information about the sale or to view the online sale catalog, visit http://sites.psu.edu/quarterhorsesale/.