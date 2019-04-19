Penn State Quarter Horse sale, equine showcase April 27

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The 17th annual Penn State Equine Science Showcase and Quarter Horse Sale will be held April 27 at the Snider Agricultural Arena on Penn State’s University Park campus.

This year’s attendees have the opportunity to bid on a 3-year-old gelding by Top 10 AQHA World Champion and Reserve Congress Champion, Mechanic.

The doors open at 8:30 a.m., followed by a demonstration of the horses at 10 a.m., tours of Penn State’s horse barns and lunch at noon, and the auction at 2 p.m.

The sale includes offspring sired by Penn State’s PSU Dynamic Krymsun, Time to Score and PSU He Rox the Nite. In total, this year’s sale features 13 2-year-olds and one 3-year-old born and bred at the university’s farm.

This year will see the addition of a 4-year-old, a 3-year-old, and a yearling from the State University of New York (SUNY) Cobleskill, all sired by PSU Dynamic Krymsun.

This is the fourth time the Penn State program has partnered with SUNY Cobleskill’s equine science program.

Student involvement

Every year, the sale is organized and run by more than 80 students enrolled in the Penn State Equine Science Program’s ANSC 117. The 2019 student sale managers are Kate Meyer, Canandaigua, N.Y., and Cody McLafferty, Elmhurst, Pennsylvania.

“There are very few other university programs that offer such practical, hands-on experience for students interested in the equine industry,” Meyer said. “The university offers a wide range of equine-specific curriculum, but our breeding farm offers even more opportunities for learning.”

To aid in the preparation of the horses, students enrolled in the horse handling and training class work with the horses throughout the spring semester. Through this process, the horses are green broke to ride by sale day in preparation for further training with their new owners.

“Each year it amazes me what students can accomplish in a semester. As young people, they bring a new perspective to the sale every year,” said Brian Egan, Penn State Horse Farm coordinator and adviser of the sale.

The day of the sale also features a silent auction and the sale of Penn State Equine Science apparel. The commission from silent auction and apparel sale go toward the Ward Studebaker Horse Farm Endowment.

For more Information, visit http://sites.psu.edu/quaterhorsesale or contact Egan at 814-863-0569 or at began@psu.edu.