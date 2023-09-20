Pennsylvania dairy grant application period opens

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Center for Dairy Excellence opened two competitive grant programs on Sept. 15 for Pennsylvania dairy producers and dairy value-added operations who are looking to advance their businesses.

Leveraging funds provided through the state and the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center, the programs include Dairy Excellence Grants and Marketing, Branding and Labeling Consultant Grants. Both programs have limited windows to apply.

The Dairy Excellence Grant program is ideal for Pennsylvania dairy producers who want to improve cow comfort, milk production per cow or overall efficiency on their dairy farm. This is a competitive grant program that offers up to a 50%, or up to a maximum matching level of $5,000, to dairy farms approved into the program. Grant applications will only be accepted through Oct. 16, with selections made and winning applicants notified by Oct. 25.

Improvement projects can include anything related to improving milk production per cow and/or enhancing overall farm profitability and efficiency. Examples of applicable projects include fans, sprinklers or misters in free stall or tie stall barns; curtains or other ventilation improvements; mattresses or construction to move to deep bedded sand stalls; variable speed pulsation; cow brush or foot bath installation; and enhanced feed systems for approved projects.

The Marketing, Branding and Labeling Consultant Grant program is designed for value-added dairy businesses looking to build their brand, develop effective labels, create marketing plans and identify appropriate strategies to increase product sales and consumer access. If accepted into the program, grant recipients will have access to a consultant who has experience in the dairy value-added space. Dairy value-added businesses in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey are eligible to apply.

Up to 11 grants will be awarded, and if all 11 grants are utilized, each grant will be for $5,000. Recipients will receive up to $3,750 to work with a consultant and up to $1,250 for direct implementation of the consultant’s recommendations. Grant applications will only be accepted through Oct. 31.

Applying

To participate in the grant programs, dairy farms or businesses must complete an application. A $100 application fee is required upon submission but will be reimbursed if the application is not accepted.

To learn more about each grant opportunity and to apply online, visit www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/dairy-excellence-grants or www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/marketing-branding-grants. Email Melissa Anderson at manderson@centerfordairyexcellence.org or call 717-636-0779 with questions.