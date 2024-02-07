Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association holds annual conference

HARRISBURG — The 2024 Annual Conference and Trade Show took place on Jan. 9 to Jan. 12 at the Sheraton Harrisburg-Hershey which featured an auctioneer competition and award ceremony.

Every year, the Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association hosted its Pennsylvania Auctioneer Competition Championship during the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg. The competition took place on the evening of Jan. 10 with 23 auctioneers competing and hundreds in attendance.

The overall champion was Shawn Carbaugh from Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, with Nicolas Hummer from Manheim, Pennsylvania in the runner-up position. The competition also honored a “Rookie” winner, Alec Hess from Hanover, Pennsylvania, and a Top Female Competitor, Kylee Hostetter from Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

Additionally, the Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association hands out awards annually to people who have shown exemplary dedication and work within the industry. This year, two people were selected for the PAA Hall of Fame: Gerald Rader from Skippack, Pennsylvania and Kimberly Douglass — executive director of PAA — from Boyertown, Pennsylvania.

An Auctioneer of the Year award is also given out to an auctioneer who has shown superb leadership, high ethical standards and contributed greatly to the PAA. This year’s recipient was Dennis Wolgemuth from Leola, Pennsylvania.

At the event, officers named for the Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association for 2024 were President Thomas Saylor, of Felton, Pennsylvania; President-Elect Michael Calvert, of Linesville, Pennsylvania; Vice President Brian Oberholtzer, of Reinolds, Pennsylvania; Treasurer Kim Douglass, of Boyertown, Pennsylvania; and Lon Clemmer, of Harleysville, Pennsylvania. Clemmer will serve as the immediate Past President of the PAA Board.

To find out more about the association, go to www.PAAuctioneers.org or contact the association at info@paauctioneers.org.