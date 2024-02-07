Geauga Park District to hold snoeshoeing, winter hiking adventures

CHARDON, Ohio — Geauga County residents can now register for the Snowshoe Program Call List to receive texts for spontaneous naturalist-led snowshoe adventures. Those interested should go to geaugaparkdistrict.org under Programs & Events to register.

Pop-up programs may be any time, day or evening, at any Geauga Park District park depending on snow conditions. Upon being contacted, interested parties can sign up, with space limited by the number of snowshoes available.

Limited space is also available for the Whatever-the-Weather programs Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at Observatory Park, and March 8, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Veterans Legacy Woods. The plan is to snowshoe, but if conditions are not ideal, the activity will change to a hike.

Those wanting to venture out alone can borrow snowshoes for up to two hours at The West Woods whenever there are at least four inches of snow on the ground. Come to the Nature Center lobby between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and they’re available first-come-first-served and free to Geauga County residents (or just $5 for out-of-county visitors, credit card only). Call 440-286-9516 to check availability, but no reservations can be taken.

Borrowers must be at least 18 years old to check out a pair; anyone younger must be accompanied by an adult. In preparation for a snowshoe adventure, visit geaugaparkdistrict.org and go to Activities and then Snowshoeing for instructional videos, a snowshoe size chart and the complete rules and regulations.

The West Woods Nature Center is located at 9465 Kinsman Road (Route 87) in Russell Township.