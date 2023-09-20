Washington County Junior Fair Results

Grand Champion Steer
Aidan Woodruff’s grand champion steer sold for $10,600 to Belpre Sand & Gravel Co. (Submitted photo)

Sept. 5, 2023
$420,550.00

MARKET STEERS

Grand Champion: Aidan Woodruff
Bid: $10,600
Buyer: Belpre Sand & Gravel Co.

Reserve Champion: Jacob Huck
Bid: $11,500
Buyers: Ohio Valley Alloy Services and Pine Ridge Meat Processing

GOATS

Grand Champion: Aaliyah Kennedy
Bid: $2,200
Buyers: Dairy Queen of Marietta, Jay Edwards, State Representative, Charlie Schilling, Mark Porter Chevrolet Buick GMC, Lashley Tractor Sales Marietta, Quaker City, Zanesville, and St. Clairsville and R.C. & Son Construction.

Reserve Champion: Parker McClain
Bid: $2,500
Buyers: Dairy Queen of Marietta, Jay Edwards, State Representative, Charlie Schilling, Lashley Tractor Sales Marietta, Quaker City, Zanesville, and St. Clairsville and R.C. & Son Construction.

TURKEYS

Grand Champion: Daryan Enochs
Bid: $3,000
Buyers: Jay Edwards, State Representative, Peoples Bank, Dairy Queen of Marietta, Stevens’s Oil & Gas LLC, Don Jones, State Representative 95th District and Mark Porter Chevrolet Buick GMC.

Reserve Champion: Ashley Morris
Bid: $1,800
Buyers: Mountain Ears Hearing Clinic and McAlarney Pools, Spas, & Billiards

LAMB

Grand Champion: Alexis White
Bid: $2,400
Buyers: Pioneer Chevrolet, GMC; Pioneer Ford, Lincoln; Pioneer Ez Auto

Reserve Champion: Addysen Griffin
Bid: $2,400
Buyers: Peoples Bank, Jay Edwards, State Representative, Charlie Schilling, Dairy Queen of Marietta, Mark Porter Chevrolet Buick GMC and Don Jones, State Representative 95th District.

CHICKEN

Grand Champion: Dylan Barth
Bid: $1,000
Buyers: Don Jones, State Representative 95th District, Jay Edwards, State Representative, Peoples Bank and Charlie Schilling.

Reserve Champion: Bryce Saltzwedel
Bid: $650
Buyers: Schaad Scrap Vehicles and Bags and Beyond

DAIRY FEEDER STEER

Grand Champion: Kara Schaad
Bid: $4,100
Buyer: Jackson County Regional Livestock Market

Reserve Champion: Holly Schlarman
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: Beverly Feed & Equipment

RABBITS

Grand Champion: Kylee Hockenberry
Bid: $1,125
Buyers: Pioneer Chevrolet, GMC; Pioneer Ford, Lincoln; Pioneer Ez Auto

Reserve Champion: Chloe Schweitzer
Bid: $2,300
Buyer: Wood Heating and AC

