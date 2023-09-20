Washington County Junior Fair Results

Tweet on Twitter

Share on Facebook

Sept. 5, 2023

$420,550.00

MARKET STEERS

Grand Champion: Aidan Woodruff

Bid: $10,600

Buyer: Belpre Sand & Gravel Co.

Reserve Champion: Jacob Huck

Bid: $11,500

Buyers: Ohio Valley Alloy Services and Pine Ridge Meat Processing

GOATS

Grand Champion: Aaliyah Kennedy

Bid: $2,200

Buyers: Dairy Queen of Marietta, Jay Edwards, State Representative, Charlie Schilling, Mark Porter Chevrolet Buick GMC, Lashley Tractor Sales Marietta, Quaker City, Zanesville, and St. Clairsville and R.C. & Son Construction.

Reserve Champion: Parker McClain

Bid: $2,500

Buyers: Dairy Queen of Marietta, Jay Edwards, State Representative, Charlie Schilling, Lashley Tractor Sales Marietta, Quaker City, Zanesville, and St. Clairsville and R.C. & Son Construction.

TURKEYS

Grand Champion: Daryan Enochs

Bid: $3,000

Buyers: Jay Edwards, State Representative, Peoples Bank, Dairy Queen of Marietta, Stevens’s Oil & Gas LLC, Don Jones, State Representative 95th District and Mark Porter Chevrolet Buick GMC.

Reserve Champion: Ashley Morris

Bid: $1,800

Buyers: Mountain Ears Hearing Clinic and McAlarney Pools, Spas, & Billiards

LAMB

Grand Champion: Alexis White

Bid: $2,400

Buyers: Pioneer Chevrolet, GMC; Pioneer Ford, Lincoln; Pioneer Ez Auto

Reserve Champion: Addysen Griffin

Bid: $2,400

Buyers: Peoples Bank, Jay Edwards, State Representative, Charlie Schilling, Dairy Queen of Marietta, Mark Porter Chevrolet Buick GMC and Don Jones, State Representative 95th District.

CHICKEN

Grand Champion: Dylan Barth

Bid: $1,000

Buyers: Don Jones, State Representative 95th District, Jay Edwards, State Representative, Peoples Bank and Charlie Schilling.

Reserve Champion: Bryce Saltzwedel

Bid: $650

Buyers: Schaad Scrap Vehicles and Bags and Beyond

DAIRY FEEDER STEER

Grand Champion: Kara Schaad

Bid: $4,100

Buyer: Jackson County Regional Livestock Market

Reserve Champion: Holly Schlarman

Bid: $2,400

Buyer: Beverly Feed & Equipment

RABBITS

Grand Champion: Kylee Hockenberry

Bid: $1,125

Buyers: Pioneer Chevrolet, GMC; Pioneer Ford, Lincoln; Pioneer Ez Auto

Reserve Champion: Chloe Schweitzer

Bid: $2,300

Buyer: Wood Heating and AC

2023 Washington County Fair 1 of 14