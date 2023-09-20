Washington County Junior Fair Results

Sept. 5, 2023
$420,550.00
MARKET STEERS
Grand Champion: Aidan Woodruff
Bid: $10,600
Buyer: Belpre Sand & Gravel Co.
Reserve Champion: Jacob Huck
Bid: $11,500
Buyers: Ohio Valley Alloy Services and Pine Ridge Meat Processing
GOATS
Grand Champion: Aaliyah Kennedy
Bid: $2,200
Buyers: Dairy Queen of Marietta, Jay Edwards, State Representative, Charlie Schilling, Mark Porter Chevrolet Buick GMC, Lashley Tractor Sales Marietta, Quaker City, Zanesville, and St. Clairsville and R.C. & Son Construction.
Reserve Champion: Parker McClain
Bid: $2,500
Buyers: Dairy Queen of Marietta, Jay Edwards, State Representative, Charlie Schilling, Lashley Tractor Sales Marietta, Quaker City, Zanesville, and St. Clairsville and R.C. & Son Construction.
TURKEYS
Grand Champion: Daryan Enochs
Bid: $3,000
Buyers: Jay Edwards, State Representative, Peoples Bank, Dairy Queen of Marietta, Stevens’s Oil & Gas LLC, Don Jones, State Representative 95th District and Mark Porter Chevrolet Buick GMC.
Reserve Champion: Ashley Morris
Bid: $1,800
Buyers: Mountain Ears Hearing Clinic and McAlarney Pools, Spas, & Billiards
LAMB
Grand Champion: Alexis White
Bid: $2,400
Buyers: Pioneer Chevrolet, GMC; Pioneer Ford, Lincoln; Pioneer Ez Auto
Reserve Champion: Addysen Griffin
Bid: $2,400
Buyers: Peoples Bank, Jay Edwards, State Representative, Charlie Schilling, Dairy Queen of Marietta, Mark Porter Chevrolet Buick GMC and Don Jones, State Representative 95th District.
CHICKEN
Grand Champion: Dylan Barth
Bid: $1,000
Buyers: Don Jones, State Representative 95th District, Jay Edwards, State Representative, Peoples Bank and Charlie Schilling.
Reserve Champion: Bryce Saltzwedel
Bid: $650
Buyers: Schaad Scrap Vehicles and Bags and Beyond
DAIRY FEEDER STEER
Grand Champion: Kara Schaad
Bid: $4,100
Buyer: Jackson County Regional Livestock Market
Reserve Champion: Holly Schlarman
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: Beverly Feed & Equipment
RABBITS
Grand Champion: Kylee Hockenberry
Bid: $1,125
Buyers: Pioneer Chevrolet, GMC; Pioneer Ford, Lincoln; Pioneer Ez Auto
Reserve Champion: Chloe Schweitzer
Bid: $2,300
Buyer: Wood Heating and AC
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!