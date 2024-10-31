Pennsylvania dairy industry awards now open for nominations

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Nominations are now open for the annual Pennsylvania Dairy Industry Award program. Each year, the awards recognize dairy producers and industry professionals who excel in leadership, service and innovation. The program includes three awards and is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, the Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania and the Center for Dairy Excellence.

The industry awards are offered annually to Pennsylvania residents, and recipients will be recognized at the Pennsylvania Dairy Summit in February 2025.

Nominations are being accepted for the following awards:

Pennsylvania Distinguished Dairy Producer Award recognizes individual dairy producers or farm enterprises that have demonstrated superior management capabilities within their own dairy business and provide outstanding leadership and service to the dairy industry.

Pennsylvania Dairy Service Award recognizes an individual who has distinguished him or herself in serving the greater interest of Pennsylvania’s dairy industry and dairy farms.

Pennsylvania Dairy Innovator Award recognizes an individual or business entity that has provided tremendous innovation to progress Pennsylvania’s dairy industry toward a brighter future, either by advancing the marketplace or creating new opportunities for innovation on the farm.

Visit www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/awards to submit a nomination. All nominations must be received by Nov. 18 to be considered for this year’s awards. Nominations must include the completed application form and one letter of support outlining why the candidate is qualified to receive the award.

Individuals who are nominated will be notified electronically in late November with a request for information due in December. Selected award recipients will be notified by January.

Qualified applicants stay in the nomination pool for three years after being submitted for consideration. Nominators can update the nomination each of the two years following their original submission. Once a candidate is honored as a winner in an award category, they or individuals representing them are not eligible to win in any other category for two subsequent years.

Contact Emily Barge at 717-788-0300 or via email at ebarge@centerfordairyexcellence.org with questions or to submit a nomination application.