Register now for ASI annual convention

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Registration for the 2025 American Sheep Industry Association Annual Convention, set for Jan 15-17, in Scottsdale, Arizona, is now open.

Early bird registration rates are available now through Dec. 2 at a discounted rate. After that date, online registration is available at the standard rate through Dec. 13. Any registrations not completed by Dec. 13 will need to be completed onsite in Scottsdale the week of the convention.

A panel on solar grazing with sheep is in the works for the opening session on Thursday afternoon and the industry-wide Welcome Reception will follow that evening.

The annual RAMPAC Fundraiser – a separate, ticketed event – will be Friday evening. One significant change this year is that the Make It With Wool Fashion Show will be a stand-alone event. There is no reception or dinner planned as part of the annual convention for Saturday evening.

ASI is offering just one tour this year. The tour will visit Caywood Farms – a fourth-generation, family-operated farming operation – near Casa Grande, Ariz.

For more information or to register, visit web.cvent.com/event/c9cf512f-e4a5-45aa-b535-52445e01696b/summary