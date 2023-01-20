2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show Sale of Champions

Grand Champion Swine
Hatfield Quality Meats purchased Morgan Kimmel's grand champion Market Hog for $11,000. Kimmel is from Fayette County.

Jan. 10, 2023
Sale Total: $420,125

BEEF

Lots: 42

Grand champion: Amy Pecora, Fayette County
Bid: $20,000
Buyer: Bell and Evans Poultry and The Giant Company

Reserve champion: Karli Berkheimer, York County
Bid: $6,500
Buyer: Saubels Markets

LAMB

Lots: 120

Grand champion: Madaline Tewell, Bedford County
Bid: $10,000
Buyer: HJ Towing and Recovery, Terry and Riley Shetron

Reserve champion: Paisley Mumford, Armstrong County
Bid: $10,000
Buyer: Bell and Evans Poultry, U.S. Congressman GT Thompson and Fulton Bank

GOAT

Lots: 80

Grand champion: Gavin Molnar, Lebanon County
Bid: $7,000
Buyer: Bell and Evans Poultry, U.S. Congressman GT Thompson and Fulton Bank

Reserve champion: Allie Zeigler, Somerset County
Bid: $4,500
Buyer: HJ Towing and Recovery

SWINE

Lots: 158

Grand champion: Morgan Kimmel
Bid: $11,000
Buyer: Bell and Evans Poultry, The Giant Company

Reserve champion: Trent Stadtmiller
Bid: $5,000
Buyer: Country View Family Farms

RABBITS

Lots: 10

Grand champion: Kerri Kujappu
Bid: $5,800
Buyer: New Holland Sales Stables

Reserve champion: Marissa Yutzy
Bid: $3,700
Buyer: Conewago Enterprises Inc

