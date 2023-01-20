Ohio soybean production hits record high in 2022

Ohio hit a record high for soybean production in 2022, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Production, at 282 million bushels, was up 1% from 2021, according to the Crop Production Summary released Jan. 12. The second highest production year was 2018 when 281 million bushels were harvested. Ohio growers harvested 5.08 million acres of soybeans, up 4% from 2021. Ohio’s average soybean yield for 2022 was 55.5 bushels per acre, down 1.5 bushels from 2021.

Corn yields, production and acreage harvested were all down in Ohio in 2022. Ohio’s average corn yield was 187 bushels per acre, down six bushels from 2021’s record high numbers. Total production of corn for grain in was 595 million bushels, down 8% from 2021. Ohio growers harvested 3.18 million acres for grain, down 5% from 2021.

Production of both corn and soybeans was down in Pennsylvania last year. Pennsylvania corn growers produced 118 million bushels, down 30% from 2021. The average yield was estimated at 140 bushels per acre, down 29 bushels from the 2021 average. The area harvested for grain was also down 15%, to 840,000 acres, from the previous year.

Soybean production totaled 25.4 million bushels, down 20% from last year. Soybean yield is estimated at 43 bushels per acre, down 10 bushels from 2021. Harvested area was down 1%, to 590,000 acres.

Look at the U.S.

Nationally, corn growers produced 13.7 billion bushels, down 9% from the 2021 estimate. The average yield in the U.S. was estimated at 173.3 bushels per acre, 3.4 bushels below the 2021 record high yield of 176.7 bushels per acre.

Estimated yields in 2022 were down from the previous year across the Southern Plains, Southeast, and West Coast. Record high yields were estimated in Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Area harvested for grain was estimated at 79.2 million acres, down 7% from the 2021 estimate.

National soybean production in 2022 was down 4% from the previous year, at 4.28 billion bushels. The average yield was estimated at 49.5 bushels per acre, 2.2 bushels below 2021. Soybean growers harvested 86.3 million acres, up slightly from 2021.