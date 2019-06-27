Plainfield Farms takes home top honors at District 3 Holstein show

DOVER, OHIO — The District 3 Holstein Club held its Open Invitational Holstein Show June 15 at the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds. A total of 49 registered Holsteins paraded the ring.

The show was judged by Keith Topp, Toppview Holsteins, Botkins, Ohio.

Premier breeder and premier exhibitor award banners went to Plainfield Farms, the Simpson family, of Belmont, Ohio.

Their aged cow, Harvue Windhammer Franki-ET, was selected as grand champion and senior champion in the open show. Franki and her daughter, Plainfield Solomon Fancy-ET, won the dam and daughter class.

Reserve grand champion and intermediate champion of the open show is Jacobs Sid Bubble-ET, senior 2-year-old, shown by Plainfield Farms.

Reserve senior champion of the open show is Hard-Razor ATW Westlyn, the 5-year-old shown by Isabel Seibert, Uhrichsville, Ohio.

Reserve intermediate champion of the open show is Toppglen Defiant Wowee, senior 3-year-old shown by Logan Topp, Toppglen Holsteins, New Bremen, Ohio,

Toppglen Jacoby Wooka-ET, a fall calf, garnered junior champion honors in the open show and was shown by Logan Topp.

Reserve junior champion in the open show was spring yearling MS Sid Beauty PF Bourbon-ET, shown by Plainfield Farms.

Junior show

In the junior show, grand champion and intermediate champion awards went to the senior 3-year-old, Toppglen Defiant Wowee-ET, shown by Logan Topp.

Reserve grand champion and senior champion of the junior show is 5-year-old Hard-Razor ATW Westlyn-Et, shown by Isabel Seibert.

Reserve intermediate champion of the junior show is the senior 2-year-old Toppglen Atwood Winner-ET, shown by Logan Topp.

Reserve senior champion of the junior show is 5-year-old MS-Rose-Vue Aaron Pamela, shown by Aaron Carle, East Rochester, Ohio.

Toppglen Jacoby Wooka took home the junior champion awards in the junior show and was shown by Logan Topp.

Reserve junior champion of the junior show was Richman CA Maema-Red, shown by Gage Workman, Belmont, Ohio.

Junior showmanship winners were Gage Workman, first; Ella Seibert, second; and Quinn Schwartz, third. Senior showmanship winners were Logan Topp, first; Aaron Carle, second; and Isabel Seibert, third.

Participating in the peewee showmanship class were Paige Kemp, Layla Schwartz and Aubrey Grove.

Ohio Holstein Queen, Kinley Topp, Botkins, Ohio, judged showmanship and passed out awards and ribbons.