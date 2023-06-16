Plenty of sweet treats on the Pennsylvania ice cream trail

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — This summer, Pennsylvanians and visitors can beat the heat and get a sweet treat by visiting any of the 42 creameries that make up the 2023 Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail.

Launched in 2018, the trail is a partnership of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and its PA Preferred program, DCED’s Tourism Office, and the Center for Dairy Excellence. The program is a way to support Pennsylvania’s more than 5,200 dairy farm families and the small businesses that source from them while offering a unique opportunity to explore the commonwealth by the scoop.

This year, trail-goers can plan their adventures and learn about participating creameries virtually at visitPA.com/scooped. The most dedicated dairy lovers can even earn a commemorative stainless-steel ice cream scooper by accruing 600 points on their digital passport.

Each ice cream shop check-in is worth 100 points. Simply stop in at six shops, make your purchase, and receive a four-digit code to “check-in” and accrue your points this summer.

June is also National Dairy Month and is the cherry on top of the celebration. Pennsylvania has the second largest number of dairy farms in the U.S. and is ranked eighth in milk production nationally. The Pennsylvania dairy industry provides more than 47,000 jobs and supports the commonwealth’s economy to the tune of $11.8 billion annually. Pennsylvania continues to be a leader in the production of ice cream, butter, and Swiss cheese.

Those who embark on the Ice Cream Trail are encouraged share every sweet stop #PursueYourScoops on visitPA.com’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.

The western Pennsylvania creameries participating in the trail include the following:

Betsy’s Ice Cream, 664 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon. Since 2012, Betsy’s Ice Cream has served homemade ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes and other frozen treats. The hand-crafted ice cream starts with a custom-blended and all-natural base of the finest milk and cream from farms in the Pittsburgh area. With hundreds of varieties and 28 homemade ice cream, sorbet and yogurt flavors available daily, Betsy’s is guaranteed to have something to please every palate.

Note: Metered and/or garage parking required. A private lot, located near the intersection of Cedar and Florida, is available after 5 p.m. on weekdays and all-day Saturday and Sunday.

Kerber’s Dairy, 1856 Guffey Road, North Huntingdon. Kerber’s, a family owned and operated dairy store, sits on the last 70-acre parcel of the family’s original dairy farm. It is between Greensburg and Pittsburgh off U.S. Route 30. Ice cream has become its best-known and most requested product.

On any given day, about 40 different flavors are available. In a year’s time, Tom Kerber Jr. makes over 165 different flavors, depending on the season. Besides cones and cups, ice cream is served in sundaes, banana splits, and in milk shakes which visitors can enjoy in our covered patio, at the picnic tables, or inside in the restaurant section. Kerber’s is an agri-tourism facility and includes a playground and an 18-hole mini-golf course.

The Sweet Anchor, 720 Venango Ave., Cambridge Springs. Located in the heart of small town Cambridge Springs, The Sweet Anchor works hard to incorporate its sweetness into the community they serve. This family owned and operated shop has been serving up sweet treats in Cambridge Springs since 2022. The Sweet Anchor is known for its creative weekly Signature Anchor Milkshakes. It also offers several different flavors of hard ice cream, soft serve ice cream, milkshakes, specialty sundaes, flurries and floats.

Windy Ridge Dairy, 457 North Tower Road, Fombell. This family owned and operated dairy farm processes milk from its 40 registered Jersey cows. From cones to milkshakes and farm fresh milk, Windy Ridge gives visitors a taste of home. Check out the farm’s Facebook page to catch the ever-changing “Flavor of the Week.”