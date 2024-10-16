Portage County historian to talk history of Ravenna

RAVENNA, Ohio — The Portage County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society will meet Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Portage County Historical Society, 6549 N. Chestnut St in Ravenna.

Wayne Enders, Portage County historian, will present a computer slide program on the History of Ravenna Before 1900, showing over 100 photographs from various collections. The program is free and open to anyone interested in genealogy or historical research.

For up-to-date information, visit the groups website, www.portagecountyohioogs.org, or Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Portage-County-Ohio-Genealogy-Society-635440526851524.

