Historical society holding Christmas Boutique on Nov. 9

NAVARRE, Ohio — The Navarre Bethlehem Township Historical Society had its monthly meeting recently to discuss the village “Christmas in Bethlehem” event to be held on Nov. 9.

The historical society will also be open on Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for museum tours and the annual Christmas Boutique event, with many Christmas articles for sale. The museum will be closed after this event for the holidays and will reopen in June for tours. The society will monitor its phone for any messages at 330-879-5938.

The last meeting of the year will be Nov. 13. The next work day will be Jan. 8 from 9-11:30 a.m

Calendars. The historical society has 2025 calendars available for sale for $10. The calendars show many of Navarre’s historical buildings and historical facts. The calendars are available for purchase at the historical society on Wednesday mornings or at the following businesses in Navarre: Scriptshop Pharmacy, Village Hall, Real Deal Discounts and Rise Up Café.

Past events. The car show on Sept. 29 brought in 13-16 cars, even though the weather did not cooperate. Thank you to all who came and participated.

After our meeting on Oct. 9, Monte Provost and his sister Sandy Provost gave a demonstration on how the Amish build their barns. They had a small replica and explained how the animals and hay were stored there.