Portage County Randolph Fair 4-H, FFA livestock sale tops $512,000

By -
0
495
Portage County Fair
The Portage County Fair grand champion market steer, weighing 1,375 pounds, was shown by Harrison Blay and purchased by Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Jeff Sarchione, Molly Horning and Dane Wise, for $8.50 a pound.

(Scroll down for a slide show of all the market livestock champion exhibitors. You can also click on the exhibitor’s name to see their photo.)

RANDOLPH, Ohio — The junior fair auction at the Portage County Randolph Fair got underway Aug. 22, with the market hog sale, and continued Saturday, Aug. 25, with the remaining market poultry and livestock. Officials announced $600,000 has been raised for the new livestock complex, to be built in time for the 2019 fair. The building will be named the Sarchione Auto Group Livestock Complex, following a $300,000 gift from the car sales company and continued support.

(Photos/Reported by Catie Noyes and Chris Kick)

Aug. 22 and Aug. 25, 2018
Total sale:     $512,983.69
Total lots:     574

Portage County Dairy Club baskets: 26
Total sale: $38,850

HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 213
Average: $3.40/pound

Grand champion hog: Drake Rennecker
Weight: 279 pounds Bid: $33/pound
Buyer: Sarchione Auto Group

Reserve champion hog: Lauren Lynn
Weight: 284 pounds Bid: $16/pound
Buyer: Sarchione Auto Group

Grand champion carcass hog: Logan Lynn
Weight: 172 pounds Bid: $11/pound
Buyer: Taylor Companies of Ohio; and Taylor Insurance

Reserve champion carcass hog: Bella Procaccio
Weight: 164 pounds Bid: $8/pound
Buyer: Polen Meats

Portage County donated hog: Tyler Lenington, in support of new livestock complex
Weight: 258 pounds Bid: $7/pound
Buyer: Taylor Insurance

STEERS
Number of lots: 59
Average w/champions: $2.79/pound

Grand champion exhibitor: Harrison Blay
Bid: $8.50 per pound       Weight: 1,375
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Reserve champion exhibitor: Olin Benjamin
Bid: $4 per pound         Weight: 1,380 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford

Grand champion carcass steer: Halle Moorehead
Bid: $7 a pound         Weight: 798 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Reserve champion carcass steer: Emily Booher
Bid: $3.75 a pound        Weight: 692 pounds
Buyer: Moore Well Services

LAMBS
Number of lots: 57
Average w/champions: $4.59/pound

Grand champion exhibitor: Catie Knapp
Bid: $17 per pound         Weight: 145 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Reserve champion exhibitor: Audrey Julian
Bid: $7.50 per pound         Weight: 140 pounds
Buyer: James Wilson

Grand champion carcass lamb: Amber Zavara
Bid: $31 per pound (new record)         Weight: 60 pounds
Buyer: Wittensoldner Realty

Reserve champion carcass lamb: Alana Brabson
Bid: $9 per pound         Weight: 72 pounds
Buyer: Jack and Laura Groselle

RABBITS
Number of lots: 25

Grand champion exhibitor: Soren Hottensmith
Bid: $800       Buyer: Portage County Commissioner Sabrina Christian-Bennett

Reserve champion exhibitor: Emma Urban
Bid: $1,200         Buyer: VanCuren Tree Services

MARKET GOATS
Number of lots: 44
Average w/champions: $454.55

Grand champion exhibitor and showman of showmen: Taylor Herman
Bid: $3,000 (record)     Weight: 85 pounds
Buyer: Hall Public Safety

Reserve champion exhibitor: Kamryn Lynn
Bid: $1,200         Weight: 79 pounds

Buyer: Paul Adelman Trucking

CHICKENS
Number of lots: 57

Grand champion exhibitor: Katrina Richards
Bid: $2,100 (new record)     Weight: 31.5 pounds
Buyer: Bonnie Marek

Reserve champion exhibitor: Katrina Richards
Bid: $1,250               Weight: 32.2 pounds
Buyer: Paul Adelman Trucking

TURKEYS
Number of lots: 68

Grand champion exhibitor: Jessica Mix
Bid: $900                  Weight: 28.15 pounds
Buyer: Ameriprise Financial and Horning Heated Storage

Reserve champion exhibitor: Brianne Parker
Bid: $900                  Weight: 27.75 pounds
Buyer: Sunrise Springs Water Company

DUCKS
Number of lots: 18
Grand champion exhibitor: Drake Rennecker
Bid: $600                  Weight: 7.25 pounds
Buyer: Ahrens Farms and Stables

Reserve champion exhibitor: Autumn Richards
Bid: $600                  Weight: 7.25 pounds
Buyer: Sunrise Springs Water Company

GEESE
Number of lots: 4

Grand champion exhibitor: William Baer
Bid: $900                  Weight: 10.3 pounds
Buyer: Commissioner Sabrina Christian-Bennet

Reserve champion exhibitor: Collin Timms
Bid: $600                  Weight: 9.8 pounds
Buyer: Hyde’s Automotive

Auctioneers: Kiko Auctions

Fair royalty: King, Dylan Kuntzman
Queen, Ava Lonneman

Portage grand carcass hog

Logan Lynn sold his 172-pound grand champion carcass hog for $11 a pound to Dennis and Kelli Taylor, of Taylor Companies of Ohio, and Taylor Insurance.
<
>
<
>
1 View

Portage grand carcass hog

Logan Lynn sold his 172-pound grand champion carcass hog for $11 a pound to Dennis and Kelli Taylor, of Taylor Companies of Ohio, and Taylor Insurance.
2 View

Portage grand hog

Drake Rennecker sold his 279-pound grand champion market hog for $33 a pound to the Sarchione Auto Group.
3 View

Portage reserve hog

Lauren Lynn sold her 284-pound reserve champion market hog for $16 a pound to the Sarchione Auto Group.
4 View

Portage reserve carcass hog

Bella Procaccio sold her 164-pound reserve champion carcass hog for $8 a pound to Brad and Nancy Polen, of Polen Meats.
5 View

Portage reserve hog

6 View

Portage donated hog

Tyler Lenington sold his 258-pound donated hog for $7 to Taylor Insurance, in support of the fair's new livestock complex.
7 View

Portage_res_turkey

Brianne Parker sold her reserve champion market turkey, weighing 27.75 pounds, to Sunrise Springs Water Company, represented by Darrell and Mackenzie Langford, for $900. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market turkey, weighing 27.75 pounds, was shown by Brianne Parker and purchased by Sunrise Springs Water Company, represented by Darrell and Mackenzie Langford, for $900.
8 View

Portage_res_steer

Sarchione Ford, represented by Jeff Sarchione, Molly Horning, Erin Davies and Jack Delong paid $4 a pound for Olin Benjamin's 1,380-pound reserve champion market steer. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market steer, weighing 1,380 pounds, was shown by Olin Benjamin and purchased by Sarchione Ford, represented by Jeff Sarchione, Molly Horning, Erin Davies and Jack Delong for $4 a pound.
9 View

Portage_res_rabbit

Gary Urban of VanCuren Tree Services paid $1,200 for Emma Urban's reserve champion market rabbit pen, weighing 14.16 pounds. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market rabbit, weighing 14.16 pounds, was shown by Emma Urban and purchased by Gary Urban of VanCuren Tree Services for $1,200.
10 View

Portage_res_lamb

Audrey Julian's 140-pound reserve champion market lamb sold to James Wilson for $7.50 a pound. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market lamb, weighing 140 pounds, was shown by Audrey Julian and purchased by James Wilson for $7.50 a pound.
11 View

Portage_res_goose

The Portage County Fair reserve champion market goose, weighing 9.8 pounds, was shown by Collin Timms and purchased by Paul and Paula Hyde of Hyde's Automotive for $600. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market goose, weighing 9.8 pounds, was shown by Collin Timms and purchased by Paul and Paula Hyde of Hyde’s Automotive for $600.
12 View

Portage_res_goat

The Portage County Fair reserve champion market goat, weighing 79 pounds, was shown by Kamryn Lynn and purchased by Paul Adelman Trucking, represented by Steve, Debbie, Stevie Jo, Emily and Joey Adelman, for $1,200. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market goat, weighing 79 pounds, was shown by Kamryn Lynn and purchased by Paul Adelman Trucking, represented by Steve, Debbie, Stevie Jo, Emily and Joey Adelman, for $1,200.
13 View

Portage_res_duck

Autumn Richards sold her reserve champion market duck, weighing 7.25 pounds, to Sunrise Springs Water Company, represented by Darrell, Angela and Mackenzie Langford, for $600. Also pictured Katrina Richards. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market duck, weighing 7.25 pounds, was shown by Autumn Richards and purchased by Sunrise Springs Water Company, represented by Darrell, Angela and Mackenzie Langford, for $600. Also pictured Katrina Richards.
14 View

Portage_res_chicken

Katrina Richards' reserve champion market chicken pen, weighing 32.2 pounds, sold to Paul Adelman Trucking, represented by Steve, Debbie, Emily and Joey Adelman, for $1,250. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market chicken pen, weighing 32.2 pounds, was shown by Katrina Richards and purchased by Paul Adelman Trucking, represented by Steve, Debbie, Emily and Joey Adelman, for $1,250.
15 View

Portage_gr_turkey

The Portage County Fair grand champion market turkey, weighing 28.15 pounds, was shown by Jessica Mix and purchased by Denise and Scott Horning of Horning Heated Storage and Ameriprise Financial for $900. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market turkey, weighing 28.15 pounds, was shown by Jessica Mix and purchased by Denise and Scott Horning of Horning Heated Storage and Ameriprise Financial for $900.
16 View

Portage_gr_steer

Harrison Blay sold the grand champion market steer, weighing 1,375 pounds, to Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Jeff Sarchione, Molly Horning and Dane Wise, for $8.50 a pound. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market steer, weighing 1,375 pounds, was shown by Harrison Blay and purchased by Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Jeff Sarchione, Molly Horning and Dane Wise, for $8.50 a pound.
17 View

Portage_gr_rabbit

The Portage County Fair grand champion market rabbit, weighing 13.68 pounds, was shown by Soren Hottensmith and purchased by Portage County Commissioner Sabrina Christian-Bennett for $800. Also pictured, Bruce Smith, Zachary and Joshua Haag, Portage County Fair Queen Ava Lonneman and King Dylan Kuntzman. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market rabbit, weighing 13.68 pounds, was shown by Soren Hottensmith and purchased by Portage County Commissioner Sabrina Christian-Bennett for $800. Also pictured, Bruce Smith, Zachary and Joshua Haag, Portage County Fair Queen Ava Lonneman and King Dylan Kuntzman.
18 View

Portage_gr_lamb

Catie Knapp's 145-pound grand champion market lamb sold to Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Lee Jenior and Chris Kenneally, for $17 a pound. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market lamb, weighing 145 pounds, was shown by Catie Knapp and purchased by Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Lee Jenior and Chris Kenneally, for $17 a pound.
19 View

Portage_gr_goose

The Portage County Fair grand champion market goose, weighing 10.3 pounds, was shown by William Baer and purchased by Deluxe Mold and Machine, represented by Bruce Smith, and Commissioner Sabrina Christian-Bennett for $900. Also pictured, Zachary and Joshua Haag. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market goose, weighing 10.3 pounds, was shown by William Baer and purchased by Deluxe Mold and Machine, represented by Bruce Smith, and Commissioner Sabrina Christian-Bennett for $900. Also pictured, Zachary and Joshua Haag.
20 View

Portage_gr_goat

The Portage County Fair grand champion market goat, weighing 85 pounds, was shown by Taylor Hermann and purchased by Jason Hall of Hall Public Safety, for a new record of $3,000. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market goat, weighing 85 pounds, was shown by Taylor Hermann and purchased by Jason Hall of Hall Public Safety, for a new record of $3,000.
21 View

Portage_gr_duck

The Portage County Fair grand champion market duck, weighing 7.25 pounds, was shown by Drake Rennecker and purchased by Ahrens Farms and Stable, represented by Curtis and Even Ahrens, for a new record of $900. Also pictured Madelyn Rennecker. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market duck, weighing 7.25 pounds, was shown by Drake Rennecker and purchased by Ahrens Farms and Stable, represented by Curtis and Even Ahrens, for a new record of $900. Also pictured Madelyn Rennecker.
22 View

Portage_gr_chicken

The Portage County Fair grand champion market chicken pen, weighing 31.5 pounds, was shown by Katrina Richards and purchased by Bonnie Marek, for a new record of $2,100. Also pictured Emily Marek and Jennifer Kenney. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market chicken pen, weighing 31.5 pounds, was shown by Katrina Richards and purchased by Bonnie Marek, for a new record of $2,100. Also pictured Emily Marek and Jennifer Kenney.
23 View

Portage_gr_carcass_lamb

Amber Zavara's niece, Addyson Zavara, was diagnosed with leukemia last November and has been treated at Akron Children's Hospital. Zavara, who exhibited the grand champion carcass lamb at the Portage County Fair, donated the money she earned from the sale of her 60-pound carcass lamb, to the hospital's pediatric oncology department in Addyson's name. Joe and Cody Wittensoldner, of Wittensoldner Realty, purchased the carcass lamb for a new record of $31 a pound. In addition to Amber's donation, Zavara Family Farms is matching the donation, for a total of $3,720. rOriginal Caption:Amber Zavara’s niece, Addyson Zavarra, was diagnosed with Leukemia and treated at Akron Children’s Hospital. Zavara, who exhibited the grand champion carcass lamb at the Portage County Fair, donated the money she earned from the sale of her 60-pound carcass lamb, to the hospital in Addyson’s name. Joe and Cody Wittensoldner, of Wittensoldner Realty, purchased the carcass lamb for a new record of $31 a pound.
24 View

Portage_gr_steer-featured

The Portage County Fair grand champion market steer, weighing 1,375 pounds, was shown by Harrison Blay and purchased by Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Jeff Sarchione, Molly Horning and Dane Wise, for $8.50 a pound.
25 View

portage-dairy-basket

Steve Miner, of Miner's Tractor Sales, is surrounded by members of the Portage County Dairy Club following his purchase of the club's memorial basket in honor of Pete Kline. Miner paid $8,100 for the basket, and others kicked in another $200 to total $8,300. The proceeds from this basket are being targeted to send club members to the World Dairy Expo. Additional donations are welcome by contacting adviser Linda Rufener at 330-877-2710. The club also sold 25 other baskets, with the entire sale totaling $38,850. The proceeds from the first 25 baskets are distributed to club members based on a point system for club event participation and attendance, skillathon scores, and showmanship placings. Minerva Dairy donated the butter and cheese for all the baskets. (Submitted photo)

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

<

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.