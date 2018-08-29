Portage County Randolph Fair 4-H, FFA livestock sale tops $512,000

(Scroll down for a slide show of all the market livestock champion exhibitors. You can also click on the exhibitor’s name to see their photo.)
RANDOLPH, Ohio — The junior fair auction at the Portage County Randolph Fair got underway Aug. 22, with the market hog sale, and continued Saturday, Aug. 25, with the remaining market poultry and livestock. Officials announced $600,000 has been raised for the new livestock complex, to be built in time for the 2019 fair. The building will be named the Sarchione Auto Group Livestock Complex, following a $300,000 gift from the car sales company and continued support.
(Photos/Reported by Catie Noyes and Chris Kick)
Aug. 22 and Aug. 25, 2018 Total sale: $512,983.69 Total lots: 574
Brianne Parker sold her reserve champion market turkey, weighing 27.75 pounds, to Sunrise Springs Water Company, represented by Darrell and Mackenzie Langford, for $900. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market turkey, weighing 27.75 pounds, was shown by Brianne Parker and purchased by Sunrise Springs Water Company, represented by Darrell and Mackenzie Langford, for $900.
Sarchione Ford, represented by Jeff Sarchione, Molly Horning, Erin Davies and Jack Delong paid $4 a pound for Olin Benjamin's 1,380-pound reserve champion market steer. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market steer, weighing 1,380 pounds, was shown by Olin Benjamin and purchased by Sarchione Ford, represented by Jeff Sarchione, Molly Horning, Erin Davies and Jack Delong for $4 a pound.
Gary Urban of VanCuren Tree Services paid $1,200 for Emma Urban's reserve champion market rabbit pen, weighing 14.16 pounds. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market rabbit, weighing 14.16 pounds, was shown by Emma Urban and purchased by Gary Urban of VanCuren Tree Services for $1,200.
Audrey Julian's 140-pound reserve champion market lamb sold to James Wilson for $7.50 a pound. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market lamb, weighing 140 pounds, was shown by Audrey Julian and purchased by James Wilson for $7.50 a pound.
The Portage County Fair reserve champion market goose, weighing 9.8 pounds, was shown by Collin Timms and purchased by Paul and Paula Hyde of Hyde's Automotive for $600. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market goose, weighing 9.8 pounds, was shown by Collin Timms and purchased by Paul and Paula Hyde of Hyde’s Automotive for $600.
The Portage County Fair reserve champion market goat, weighing 79 pounds, was shown by Kamryn Lynn and purchased by Paul Adelman Trucking, represented by Steve, Debbie, Stevie Jo, Emily and Joey Adelman, for $1,200. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market goat, weighing 79 pounds, was shown by Kamryn Lynn and purchased by Paul Adelman Trucking, represented by Steve, Debbie, Stevie Jo, Emily and Joey Adelman, for $1,200.
Autumn Richards sold her reserve champion market duck, weighing 7.25 pounds, to Sunrise Springs Water Company, represented by Darrell, Angela and Mackenzie Langford, for $600. Also pictured Katrina Richards. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market duck, weighing 7.25 pounds, was shown by Autumn Richards and purchased by Sunrise Springs Water Company, represented by Darrell, Angela and Mackenzie Langford, for $600. Also pictured Katrina Richards.
Katrina Richards' reserve champion market chicken pen, weighing 32.2 pounds, sold to Paul Adelman Trucking, represented by Steve, Debbie, Emily and Joey Adelman, for $1,250. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market chicken pen, weighing 32.2 pounds, was shown by Katrina Richards and purchased by Paul Adelman Trucking, represented by Steve, Debbie, Emily and Joey Adelman, for $1,250.
The Portage County Fair grand champion market turkey, weighing 28.15 pounds, was shown by Jessica Mix and purchased by Denise and Scott Horning of Horning Heated Storage and Ameriprise Financial for $900. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market turkey, weighing 28.15 pounds, was shown by Jessica Mix and purchased by Denise and Scott Horning of Horning Heated Storage and Ameriprise Financial for $900.
Harrison Blay sold the grand champion market steer, weighing 1,375 pounds, to Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Jeff Sarchione, Molly Horning and Dane Wise, for $8.50 a pound. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market steer, weighing 1,375 pounds, was shown by Harrison Blay and purchased by Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Jeff Sarchione, Molly Horning and Dane Wise, for $8.50 a pound.
The Portage County Fair grand champion market rabbit, weighing 13.68 pounds, was shown by Soren Hottensmith and purchased by Portage County Commissioner Sabrina Christian-Bennett for $800. Also pictured, Bruce Smith, Zachary and Joshua Haag, Portage County Fair Queen Ava Lonneman and King Dylan Kuntzman. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market rabbit, weighing 13.68 pounds, was shown by Soren Hottensmith and purchased by Portage County Commissioner Sabrina Christian-Bennett for $800. Also pictured, Bruce Smith, Zachary and Joshua Haag, Portage County Fair Queen Ava Lonneman and King Dylan Kuntzman.
Catie Knapp's 145-pound grand champion market lamb sold to Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Lee Jenior and Chris Kenneally, for $17 a pound. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market lamb, weighing 145 pounds, was shown by Catie Knapp and purchased by Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Lee Jenior and Chris Kenneally, for $17 a pound.
The Portage County Fair grand champion market goose, weighing 10.3 pounds, was shown by William Baer and purchased by Deluxe Mold and Machine, represented by Bruce Smith, and Commissioner Sabrina Christian-Bennett for $900. Also pictured, Zachary and Joshua Haag. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market goose, weighing 10.3 pounds, was shown by William Baer and purchased by Deluxe Mold and Machine, represented by Bruce Smith, and Commissioner Sabrina Christian-Bennett for $900. Also pictured, Zachary and Joshua Haag.
The Portage County Fair grand champion market goat, weighing 85 pounds, was shown by Taylor Hermann and purchased by Jason Hall of Hall Public Safety, for a new record of $3,000. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market goat, weighing 85 pounds, was shown by Taylor Hermann and purchased by Jason Hall of Hall Public Safety, for a new record of $3,000.
The Portage County Fair grand champion market duck, weighing 7.25 pounds, was shown by Drake Rennecker and purchased by Ahrens Farms and Stable, represented by Curtis and Even Ahrens, for a new record of $900. Also pictured Madelyn Rennecker. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market duck, weighing 7.25 pounds, was shown by Drake Rennecker and purchased by Ahrens Farms and Stable, represented by Curtis and Even Ahrens, for a new record of $900. Also pictured Madelyn Rennecker.
The Portage County Fair grand champion market chicken pen, weighing 31.5 pounds, was shown by Katrina Richards and purchased by Bonnie Marek, for a new record of $2,100. Also pictured Emily Marek and Jennifer Kenney. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market chicken pen, weighing 31.5 pounds, was shown by Katrina Richards and purchased by Bonnie Marek, for a new record of $2,100. Also pictured Emily Marek and Jennifer Kenney.
Amber Zavara's niece, Addyson Zavara, was diagnosed with leukemia last November and has been treated at Akron Children's Hospital. Zavara, who exhibited the grand champion carcass lamb at the Portage County Fair, donated the money she earned from the sale of her 60-pound carcass lamb, to the hospital's pediatric oncology department in Addyson's name. Joe and Cody Wittensoldner, of Wittensoldner Realty, purchased the carcass lamb for a new record of $31 a pound. In addition to Amber's donation, Zavara Family Farms is matching the donation, for a total of $3,720. rOriginal Caption:Amber Zavara’s niece, Addyson Zavarra, was diagnosed with Leukemia and treated at Akron Children’s Hospital. Zavara, who exhibited the grand champion carcass lamb at the Portage County Fair, donated the money she earned from the sale of her 60-pound carcass lamb, to the hospital in Addyson’s name. Joe and Cody Wittensoldner, of Wittensoldner Realty, purchased the carcass lamb for a new record of $31 a pound.
The Portage County Fair grand champion market steer, weighing 1,375 pounds, was shown by Harrison Blay and purchased by Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Jeff Sarchione, Molly Horning and Dane Wise, for $8.50 a pound.
Steve Miner, of Miner's Tractor Sales, is surrounded by members of the Portage County Dairy Club following his purchase of the club's memorial basket in honor of Pete Kline. Miner paid $8,100 for the basket, and others kicked in another $200 to total $8,300. The proceeds from this basket are being targeted to send club members to the World Dairy Expo. Additional donations are welcome by contacting adviser Linda Rufener at 330-877-2710. The club also sold 25 other baskets, with the entire sale totaling $38,850. The proceeds from the first 25 baskets are distributed to club members based on a point system for club event participation and attendance, skillathon scores, and showmanship placings. Minerva Dairy donated the butter and cheese for all the baskets. (Submitted photo)