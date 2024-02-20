Management Essentials for Dairy Success program designed for dairy managers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State’s Extension Dairy Team is offering a three-part in-person workshop, Management Essentials for Dairy Success aimed at helping managers in the dairy industry improve their skills in supervising their employees. The first session is now scheduled for March 6, a slight change from the earlier schedule.

The three sessions will each last six hours, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., scheduled every two weeks. Registrants must attend all three workshops — one registration.

Dates and places for the sessions:

March 6 – The Village Green, 400 Village Way, Martinsburg, PA 16662

March 20 – Horizon Farm Credit, 300 Winding Creek Blvd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

March 27 – Horizon Farm Credit, 45 Sheetz Dr, Reedsville, PA 17084

All sessions will be co-led by Dr. Lisa Holden, Associate Professor of Dairy Management at Penn State and Ms. Jill Smith, President of Cornerstone HR & Management Consulting.

About the program, Smith said, “Supervising people is both rewarding and challenging, so having tools, tips and coaching is essential. Along with that, being self-aware really helps leaders understand their strengths as a leader and identify those areas where more intentional focus is needed. We are eager to give dairy managers the tools and resources to be effective in their roles.”

The format is interactive, designed specifically for middle and beginning senior-level dairy managers. Each session will cover a variety of topics including communication skills, interpersonal styles, trust building, supervision transition, employee empowerment, coaching development and much more.

Cost for the three sessions is $150 and includes lunch. For more details and to register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/management-essentials-for-dairy-success-meds.

Registration deadline is Feb. 28, and there is limited enrollment.

The program is sponsored in part by the Center for Dairy Excellence.