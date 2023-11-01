Ohio spring turkey hunting dates approved

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Wildlife Council approved wild turkey hunting dates for spring 2024 during its regularly scheduled meeting Oct. 4, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Statewide youth wild turkey season will be April 13-14. In the south zone, dates will be April 20 through May 19 (all counties except the northeast zone). In the northeast zone, dates will be April 27 through May 26 (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull). The statewide limit is one bearded turkey during the 2024 spring season.

Additional action. A bag limit of 30 crappies and minimum size of 9 inches were removed from Berlin Lake, Kiser Lake and the Mahoning River from the dam at Lake Milton to the Mahoning Trumbull County Line Road.

The council also approved revisions to bat exclusion practices for nuisance control operators. Some bat species populations have declined up to 99% since the deadly fungus-causing White Nose Syndrome arrived in Ohio in 2011.

The council approved designating the round hickorynut mussel as endangered. The change aligns Ohio’s designation with its recent federal listing.