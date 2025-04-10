Pressure canner gauge testing available

CANFIELD, Ohio — Ohio State University Extension is hosting pressure canner gauge testing at various locations and times throughout northeast Ohio this spring.

For safe home canning, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that pressure canner dial gauges be tested annually for accuracy, as they can become inaccurate over time. An inaccurate gauge can lead to under- or over-processing food, potentially cause food safety issues.

Bring your pressure canner lid to any of these locations on the following dates to have your gauge tested.

Columbiana County

For more information, contact Paige Irwin at Irwin.353@osu.edu or 330-870-1175.

• May 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Columbiana County Fairgrounds, 225 Lee Ave., Lisbon

• May 23, 12-3 p.m. East Palestine Resiliency Center, 50410 State Route 14, East Palestine

• June 3, 1-5 p.m., East Palestine Memorial Public Library, 309 N Market St., East Palestine

• June 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Carnegie Public Library, 115 9th St., Wellsville

• June 11, 12-4 p.m., Columbiana County Fairgrounds

Columbiana/Mahoning counties

• May 17, 8-11 a.m., Damascus General Hardware, 28983 US-62, Damascus

Holmes County

For more information, contact Kate Shumaker at Shumaker 68@osu.edu or 330-674-3015

• June 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lehman’s, Kidron, 4779 Kidron Rd, Dalton

• June 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mt. Hope Hardware, 8120 OH-241, Millersburg

• June 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lehman’s, Kidron

• July 21, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Keim Home Store, 4465 OH-557, Millersburg

• Aug. 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mt. Hope Hardware, Millersburg

• Aug. 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lehman’s, Kidron

Sept. 8, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Keim Home Store, Millersburg

Mahoning County

For more information, contact LuAnn Duncan at Duncan.920@osu.edu or 330-533-5538

• May 19, testing from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m., class from 10 a.m. to noon, Mahoning County Extension meeting room, 290 S Broad St., Canfield

• June 14, testing from 5-6 p.m., class from 6-8 p.m.

Medina County

For more information, contact Erin Ruggiero Ruggiero.46@osu.edu or call 330-661-6410

By appointment only, Medina County Extension Office, 4046 Medina Road, Medina

Portage County

For more information, contact Portage County Extension at 330-296-6432

• May 5, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Portage County Extension Office Community Room 101 First Floor, 705 Oakwood St., Ravenna

• Sept. 5, noon to 3 p.m., Portage County Extension Office

Stark County

For more information, contact Holly Bandy at bandy.52@osu.edu or 234-348-6001.

• May 21, by appointment, 2321 Energy Dr., First Floor, Louisville,

• June 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2321 Energy Dr., First Floor, Louisville,

Trumbull County

For more information, contact Marie Economos at Economos.2@osu.edu or 330-637-2229

• July 15, testing 9-10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon, class from 10-11 a.m., Trumbull County Extension office, 520 W Main St. Suite 1, Cortland