OSU offers backyard poultry courses

COLUMBUS — Backyard poultry keeping is gaining popularity across Ohio as more residents discover the benefits of raising chickens.

Whether for a fresh supply of eggs, the fun of caring for animals or the satisfaction of growing food, many are finding chickens to be a rewarding addition to their homes. As more communities consider or implement regulations allowing urban and suburban homeowners to raise chickens, the trend is expected to grow.

To address this growing interest, Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences is supporting new poultry keepers through an online educational resource.

OSU Extension has developed the Backyard Poultry Certificate Course to ensure that new poultry keepers have the foundational knowledge and resources to navigate the challenges of poultry care, including biosecurity, nutrition and local regulations.

“In a time when the cost of eggs has spiked, many Ohioans are turning to backyard chickens for a steady, homegrown supply,” said Tim McDermott, an OSU Extension educator. “However, while the idea of raising chickens may seem simple, it’s more than just building a coop and gathering eggs. Proper care and attention to detail are key to ensuring that a flock thrives.”

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of home food production activities, such as poultry keeping and community gardening. The ongoing challenges of highly pathogenic avian influenza and the rising price of eggs have also further motivated people to explore raising their own flocks, McDermott said.

“Poultry keeping is not just practical; it’s fun and rewarding. Chickens are social, engaging and great for families,” McDermott said.

With an increasing number of Ohioans exploring the benefits of raising chickens, the Backyard Poultry Certificate Course is helping to ensure that new poultry keepers have the knowledge and resources to succeed. The curriculum covers everything from understanding local regulations to sourcing birds, brooding chicks and providing proper nutrition for layers, meat birds or show birds. The course also addresses essential topics like housing, egg production and maintaining the health of the flock.

A key component of the course is biosecurity — precautions to prevent the introduction of diseases, including avian flu.

As cities and municipalities begin requiring educational certification for residents who want to keep poultry, the course provides an accessible, research-based resource for new keepers.

It was created in response to requests from communities like Cuyahoga County that wanted to learn about keeping poultry, McDermott said. The first module helps attendees check if they can legally keep poultry in their area and what regulations they need to follow.

The course also plays a key role in engaging youth through Ohio 4-H programs.

The course costs $25 and is available fully online with no scheduled class sessions or fixed due dates. Participants can start coursework at any time and work through it independently. The course is self-paced and can take 2 to 3 hours to complete. Each attendee receives a certificate upon successful completion of the course.

For more information, visit https://cfaesosu.catalog.instructure.com/courses/backyard-poultry-certificate-course.

(This information was provided by Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.)