Producers in 10 counties can enroll in H2Ohio

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge announced that farmers in 10 counties of the Western Lake Erie Basin are eligible to enroll in H2Ohio’s agriculture incentive program starting March 24.

Producers in Crawford, Erie, Huron, Marion, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Shelby and Wyandot Counties are eligible to enroll or re-enroll acreage into best management practices that contribute to improving water quality.

Farmers must have an up-to-date soil test and develop an approved Voluntary Nutrient Management Plan to enroll in other best management practices being offered this year and in 2026, including overwintering cover, subsurface phosphorus placement and manure incorporation and utilization.

To date, more than 3,200 producers have enrolled 2.2 million acres in H2Ohio across the state. In northwest Ohio, approximately 43% of cropland in the WLEB, or nearly one in two fields, is enrolled in H2Ohio.

To apply, farmers should contact their local soil and water conservation district and provide up-to-date soil tests. For more information, visit h2.ohio.gov.