Asian Longhorned Beetle quarantine area reduced in Ohio

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — A large portion of the Asian Longhorned Beetle quarantine area in Clermont County is being removed by the Ohio Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a sign of progress in the overall ALB eradication process.

The 5.2 square mile area includes the portion of East Fork State Park and Tate Township that is south of William H. Harsha Lake and north and west of North Campbell Road. This is the second removal of regulations from the initial quarantine area. ALB was first discovered in Tate Township, Clermont County in 2011. Since then, 118,233 trees have been removed to stop the spread of this pest in Ohio.

The insect has no known natural predators and poses a great threat to Ohio’s hardwood forests and the state’s nursery industry

To view a map of the Ohio ALB quarantine and learn more, visit ODA’s webpage at agri.ohio.gov/divisions/plant-health/invasive-pests/invasive-insects/alb.