Ohio Beef Expo Junior Show champs

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s 2025 Ohio Beef Expo was held from March 13-16 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio. The expo, a premier event for Ohio’s cattle industry, included seedstock shows and sales, a trade show, a competitive junior show and more.

The junior show saw over 950 entries. The market animal show took place on March 15 and was judged by Lydell Meier, of Clinton, Tennessee. The heifer show occurred on March 16, judged by John McCurry, of Hutchinson, Kansas.

The champions for this year’s show were as follows:

Market Animals

Grand Champion: Essie McGuire, Champaign County, Champion Crossbred; Reserve Champion: Brock Cole, Preble County, Reserve Crossbred; Champion Angus: Griffin Gahler, Ottawa County; Reserve Angus: Elliot Andrews, Wayne County; Champion Charolais: Chase Hoffman, Union County; Reserve Charolais: Garret Harrison, Wood County; Champion Chianina: Heath Clay, Harrison County; Reserve Chianina: Hadley Williams, Richland County; Champion Hereford: Geno Milano, Stark County; Reserve Hereford: Keli Brenner, Stark County; Champion Maine-Anjou: Tavin Warner, Sandusky County; Reserve Maine-Anjou: Brodie Yeager, Harrison County; Champion Shorthorn: Kennadie Porter, Muskingum County; Reserve Shorthorn: Ady Coffman, Lorain County; Champion Shorthorn Plus: Jozie Beiser, Preble County; Reserve Shorthorn Plus: Tatumn Poff, Geauga County; Champion Simmental: Camdyn Burns, Union County; Reserve Simmental: Lillian Harder, Sandusky County; Champion AOB: Westin Biggs, Warren County; Reserve AOB: Isabel Hiles, Pickaway County; Champion Market Heifer: Marissa Graham, Licking County; Reserve Market Heifer: Taylor Barton, Highland County; Champion Overall Crossbred: Essie McGuire, Champaign County; Reserve Overall Crossbred: Brock Cole, Preble County.

Heifers

Grand Champion: Mackenzie Neal, Preble County, Champion Charolais; Reserve Champion: Collin Fedderke, Henry County, Champion Maine Angus; Champion Angus: Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County; Reserve Angus: Olivia Jones, Allen County; Champion Charolais: Mackenzie Neal, Preble County; Reserve Charolais: Carly Sander, Highland County; Champion % Charolais: Joshua Blackman, Jackson County; Reserve % Charolais: Josey Keifer, Butler County; Champion Chianina: Karlie Kennedy, Adams County; Reserve Chianina: Addison Fennig, Mercer County; Champion ChiAngus: Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County; Reserve ChiAngus: Emma Yochum, Highland; Champion Low % Chi: Kaylee Jennings, Clermont County; Reserve Low % Chi: Brade Wright, Perry County; Champion Hereford: Jess Miller, Holmes County; Reserve Hereford: Sam Stoughton, Madison County; Champion Limousin/Lim-Flex: Emma Grafft, Butler County; Reserve Limousin/Lim-Flex: Madison Fisher, Perry County; Champion High % Maine: Brextyn Gabriel, Morrow County; Reserve High % Maine: Ella Elliot, Gallia County; Champion Mainetainer: Emma Cole, Logan County; Reserve Mainetainer: Brody Bolen, Ashland County; Champion Maine Angus: Collin Fedderke, Henry County; Reserve Maine Angus: Whitney Emmerline, Clark County; Champion Shorthorn: Emma Helsinger, Preble County; Reserve Shorthorn: Addison Jordan, Marion County; Champion ShorthornPlus: Gage Farrar, Jackson County; Reserve ShorthornPlus: Mackenzie Neal, Preble County; Champion Simmental: Brextyn Gabriel, Morrow County; Reserve Simmental: Garrett Bihl, Fayette County; Champion % Simmental: Elly Castello, Belmont County; Reserve % Simmental: Alayna Garfft, Butler County; Champion AOB: Alexis Wright, Belmont County; Reserve AOB: Jacob Householder, Perry County; Champion Crossbred: Lilly Owen, Williams County; Reserve Crossbred: Marissa Graham, Licking County.