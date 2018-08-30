Provide feedback at dairy listening session in Pa.

BUTLER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board will hold a listening session at Butler County Community College Sept. 26 to receive input and answer questions regarding the current dairy market crisis.

The session will be held in the college’s Founders Hall, 107 College Drive, Butler, Pennsylvania. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the session will run from 6-9 p.m.

Pre-registration is not required to speak. Parties unable to attend may provide written testimony or comments electronically at ra-pmmb@pa.gov.

Written submissions and transcripts from the board’s prior listening sessions on May 2 and May 16 are available on the board’s website at www.mmb.pa.gov/.