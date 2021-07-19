Public hearing set for Champaign County solar project

An in-person hearing is set for a 144 megawatt solar farm planned for Champaign County. The hearing for Clearview Solar is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at the fire/township meeting room, 10778 W. St. Rt. 29, Rosewood, Ohio, 43070.

The project, proposed by Clearview Solar I, LLC, would be located 1,075 acres within a 1,195 project area in Adams Township in Champaign County.

The purpose of the local public hearings is to allow individuals, who are not parties to the case, to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility to the Ohio Power Siting Board. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the board.

Witnesses are not required to pre-register online in order to testify at the hearing. Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register. If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing.

Unless otherwise specified by the facility, individuals who are not fully vaccinated should plan to wear a face covering and socially distance.

Additional information regarding the Clearview Solar proposed solar farm is available on the website at www.opsb.ohio.gov in case number 20-1362-EL-BGN.