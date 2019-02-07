Pullins to lead Ohio produce growers group in 2019

FRAZEYSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Produce Growers and Marketers Association held its annual Ohio Produce Network Jan. 16-17, at the Embassy Suites in Dublin, Ohio.

This year the Ohio Produce Network featured 56 different educational sessions, a membership meeting, keynote address by Wendy’s Chief Communications Officer Liliana Esposito, a sold-out industry trade show, and a few hands-on sessions.

Champaign Berry Farm of Urbana, Ohio, won the Value Added Product Tasting with their black raspberry jam entry. This contest is where growers at the Ohio Produce Network votes for their favorite jam, salsa, jelly, or specialty product.

Lynd Fruit Farm of Pataskala, Ohio won the annual cider contest with their EverCrisp Gold Rush entry.

New officers

Cathy Pullins of Champaign Berry Farm in Urbana, Ohio will succeed Aaron Buurma, of Buurma Farms, Willard, Ohio, as the organization’s president. Alex Buck of Fruit Growers Marketing Association in Newcomerstown, Ohio, will serve as vice president, and Kerry Sullivan of Jacquemin Farms in Plain City, Ohio, secretary/treasurer.

For more information about the organization, visit www.opgma.org.