Spotted lanterfly webinar series planned

Spotted Lanternfly
Spotted Lanternfly by U.S. Department of Agriculture (Photo courtesy of Bugwood) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://www.flickr.com/photos/usdagov/18866197140)], via Flickr

ITHACA, N.Y. — In conjunction with the New York State Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Program and the Department of Agriculture and Markets, the Northeastern IPM Center will host a collection of webinars titled Spotted Lanternfly Basics.

Each webinar will focus on a specific commodity group:

  • Spotted Lanternfly Basics for Hops, Berry and Vegetable Growers, Feb. 26, 10 a.m.
  • Spotted Lanternfly Basics for Grape and Apple Industries, Feb. 26, 1 p.m.
  • Spotted Lanternfly Basics for Christmas Tree Growers, March 4, 10 a.m.
  • Spotted Lanternfly Basics for Nursery, Greenhouse and Landscape Industries, March 4, 1 p.m.

All webinars will follow a similar format that covers spotted lanternfly biology identification and hosts; monitoring and management strategies; and a regulatory update.

Management practices covered will be specific to New York.

For more information and to register, visit neipmc.org/go/mYey.

