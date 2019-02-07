Spotted lanterfly webinar series planned

ITHACA, N.Y. — In conjunction with the New York State Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Program and the Department of Agriculture and Markets, the Northeastern IPM Center will host a collection of webinars titled Spotted Lanternfly Basics.

Each webinar will focus on a specific commodity group:

Spotted Lanternfly Basics for Hops, Berry and Vegetable Growers, Feb. 26, 10 a.m.

Spotted Lanternfly Basics for Grape and Apple Industries, Feb. 26, 1 p.m.

Spotted Lanternfly Basics for Christmas Tree Growers, March 4, 10 a.m.

Spotted Lanternfly Basics for Nursery, Greenhouse and Landscape Industries, March 4, 1 p.m.

All webinars will follow a similar format that covers spotted lanternfly biology identification and hosts; monitoring and management strategies; and a regulatory update.

Management practices covered will be specific to New York.

For more information and to register, visit neipmc.org/go/mYey.