Roundup of 4-H news for Feb. 7, 2019

RANDOLPH, Ohio — The Market Masters 4-H Club, in Portage County, kicked off the 4-H year electing 2019 club officers: Grace England, president; Taylor Werbeck, vice president; Abby May, secretary; Emily Eckhart, treasurer.

Health and safety members are Eric May, Phillip Hoff, Savannah White, Kate England, Kelsey Werbeck; newspaper: Bailee Evans. The spaghetti dinner fundraiser is Feb. 24 at the Randolph Community Center, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adults eat for $7, children $5. Those under 3 get in free.

• • •

GREENFORD, Ohio — The Capriculturists 4-H Club met Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Greenford Ruritan Building. President Cherokee Mellott called the meeting to order. Meeting dates and enrollment paperwork were reviewed. Vice President Ashley James assigned health and Safety reports and demonstrations for next meeting.

The club began the year with a service project. The youth and their parents worked together to make 60 Valentine’s Day cards. The cards will be distributed to residents of Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown.

The club’s next meeting will be Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Greenford Ruritan Building.