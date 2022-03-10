Reader: Options are available for preserving farms

Dear Editor:

I was born in Lorain County and have noticed more and more farmland being developed. I was recently informed of the fact that Butternut Farm, in North Eaton (consisting of approximately 60 acres, which is adjacent to the Margaret Peak Nature Preserve), has been put up for auction.

My understanding is that this will be taking place at 36433 Butternut Ridge Road, North Ridgeville, OH 44039 on March 31 at 5:30 p.m. There are presently auction signs up at this property. In addition, there is an online listing at ranchandfarmauctions.com. This being the case, there is a chance that this Butternut Farm will be developed as well.

Upon being made aware of this, I contacted the farmland preservation office of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as the Western Reserve Land Conservatory and was advised there are options available for both the present and (if applicable) future owner. Details can be found at agri.ohio.gov/programs/farmland-preservation-office/farmland-preservation-toolkit and wrlandconservancy.org/who-we-are.

Robert Krosky