Record-breaking hybrid striped bass certified in Ohio

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Just months after a new Ohio state-record hybrid striped bass was taken from the Muskingum River, a new state-record hybrid striper has been certified.

The hybrid striper, weighing 20.83 pounds, was caught by Larry C. Powers of Oregonia, Ohio. Powers caught his hybrid striper Aug. 16 from the headwaters of Caesar Creek Lake in Clinton County. The fish measured 32.5 inches long and 24 inches in girth. The hybrid striped bass was landed on 17-pound test monofilament line while casting an LC Powers crankbait manufactured by the angler himself.

The new Ohio record was confirmed to be a hybrid striped bass by fisheries biologists Debra Walters and Kipp Brown from the Ohio Division of Wildlife District Five office in Xenia.

This new catch replaces the previous state-record hybrid striper which was caught in the Muskingum River by Keith Snider of Marietta April 22, weighing 18.82 pounds and measuring 30 7/8 inches long.

Ohio’s record fish are determined on the basis of weight only and are certified by the Outdoor Writers of Ohio State Record Fish Committee with assistance from fishery biologists with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. For more information on Ohio’s state record fish program, contact Fred Snyder, chairman, OWO State Record Fish Committee, by mail at 754 Co. Road 126, Fremont, by phone 419-332-0777 or by email at fnsnyder@gmail.com.