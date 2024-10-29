Registration open for American Farm Bureau Convention

WASHINGTON — The American Farm Bureau Federation recently announced the opening of general registration for the 2025 American Farm Bureau Convention, which will be held Jan. 24-29 in San Antonio, Texas.

“Step Up, Drive Forward” is the theme of the 106th consecutive American Farm Bureau Convention. It will offer attendees unique insights on the policies and perspectives that will affect farms, ranches and agribusinesses in 2025 and beyond.

Speakers

AFBF President Zippy Duvall will give his annual address to Farm Bureau members during the convention’s opening general session on Jan. 26.

Eric Boles, a global expert in talent development, change management and cultural transformation, will address attendees as the closing general session keynote speaker on Jan. 27. Boles is founder and CEO of The Game Changers Inc., a leadership training and development company headquartered in Lakewood, Washington. He learned principles of peak performance, team dynamics and leadership from his experience as a wide receiver with the National Football League’s Green Bay Packers and New York Jets.

Additional offerings

The convention will also feature a full lineup of workshops that will be offered in four tracks: public policy, rural development, member engagement and consumer engagement. Topics will include the farm bill, hot topics in public policy, the 2024 election, farmer mental health, farm transition planning and engaging the next generation of agriculturists.

The trade show will also showcase exhibitors with cutting-edge innovations in agricultural technology, tools and services.

In addition, numerous farm- and ag-related day tours will be available for attendees, including working farms and ranches, a beef cattle feedyard, a greenhouse, a turfgrass operation, vineyards, a cotton gin and the historic town of Luckenbach. Attendees can also sign up to explore a buggy barn, the Chisholm Trail Museum, the National Museum of the Pacific War and more. Details about additional tours will be posted at annualconvention.fb.org as they become available.

Members can view the full agenda at annualconvention.fb.org/schedule-of-events and register for the convention and tours through their state Farm Bureau office or online.

For more information, visit https://annualconvention.fb.org.