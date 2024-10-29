28 farms added to Pennsylvania farmland preservation program

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture recently added 1,953 acres on 28 farms in 16 counties to its farmland preservation program.

Since the program was established in 1988, Pennsylvania has protected 6,451 farms and 643,912 acres in 58 counties from fxuture development. The state currently leads the country in preserved farmland.

Pennsylvania partners with county and local governments and nonprofits to purchase development rights. By selling their development rights, farmers ensure their farms will never be sold to developers.

Western Pennsylvania farms preserved recently and dollars invested, by county include:

Beaver County, $405,902

Myron L. and Lorene E. Bonzo, New Sewickley Township, 98-acre crop and livestock farm

Blair County, $308,437

Brian C. and Rachael K. Detwiler, and Joseph M. and Vevala McCutcheon, Tyrone Township, 168-acre crop and livestock farm

Lawrence County, $106,116

Steven F. and Molly A. Slick, Pulaski Township, 71-acre crop farm

Westmoreland County, $776,956

Timothy D. and Catherine A. Catalina and Thomas J. Catalina, Jr. #1, East

For more information, visit agriculture.pa.gov.