Advanced cattle nutrition course May 16

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Extension will host an Advanced Beef Cattle Nutrition course May 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Founders Lounge of the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State’s University Park campus.

This event is targeted at practicing nutritionists who work with producers to feed beef cattle. Discussions will focus on fed cattle for beef production.The workshop will cover topics such as protein contributions and estimations, starch utilization, and contracts for feedlot cattle.

Participation is limited to the first 60 registrants. The registration fee is $200 per person. Participants must register by May 10. For more information, visit extension.psu.edu/advanced-beef-cattle-nutrition-course.