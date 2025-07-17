Round-up of FFA news for July 17, 2025

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Summer camps grant students the chance to connect with others, cultivate their leadership abilities, learn new skills and make new friends. From June 29 to July 2, 19 Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA members did exactly that at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum.

Members participated in various activities such as line dancing, kayaking on the lake and a camp-wide scavenger hunt. Other activities at camp included an archery range, rifle range, various sports tournaments, campfires, high ropes course, laser tag and an overnight hiking trip.

They also took part in leadership activities with Ohio FFA state officers. Over 180 Ohio FFA members were present for the week-long camp, providing Miami Trace FFA members the opportunity to interact with FFA students from across the state.

Students had a great time representing their chapter and getting involved during their time at camp. Sophomore Carley Payton placed second in the Session 4 camp creed speaking contest, as well as Robbie Bennett, who placed fourth. Senior Bryce Bennett won first place in the Session 4 archery competition.

Another way students were able to get involved during camp was to donate to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The camp held various fundraisers to support the cause.

Camp not only gave students a chance to venture out of their comfort zones and undertake fun activities, but it also gave them a chance to make new friends and develop memories.