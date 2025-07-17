OSU Extension to host grazing workshop

LISBON, Ohio — Ohio State University Extension Columbiana County will host a grazing workshop on Aug. 20 from 6-8 p.m. at Conkle Family Farms, 10087 Gavers Road, Hanoverton, Ohio.

Attendees will get to hear discussions on forage stand assessment methods, invasive species, watering systems and stockpiling and stocking density. Dinner will be provided.

To register for the workshop, call 330-967-7249 or email shoemaker.306@osu.edu. For more information, visit columbiana.osu.edu/events/grazing-workshop.