Round up of gardening news for March 30, 2023

STARK COUNTY

Rain gardens program. Stark Soil & Water Conservation District will host Introduction to Rain Gardens Program from 6-8 p.m. April 10 at Stark Library, Sandy Valley Branch, 9754 Cleveland Ave. SE, Magnolia, Ohio.

Topics include the characteristics of rain gardens, the environmental issues they help resolve and other green infrastructure practices. Visit the Stark Library website starklibrary.org or call 330-866-3366 to register.

